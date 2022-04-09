Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 2893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

SMPL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,035,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,305,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.