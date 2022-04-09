Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $102.60. The stock had a trading volume of 214,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,063. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $102.41 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

About Simpson Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.