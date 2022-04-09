SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITE stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.53 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

