SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $38.55

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.55, but opened at $39.78. SM Energy shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 16,088 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 5.48.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.01%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

