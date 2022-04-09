SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.68 Million

Brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) to post $136.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.30 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $199.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $616.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $607.75 million to $625.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $727.39 million, with estimates ranging from $694.33 million to $743.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDC. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. 1,275,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,899. The stock has a market cap of $850.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.18. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,784,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 122,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 168,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

