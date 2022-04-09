Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97,629 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

