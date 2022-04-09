Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Get Snap One alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

SNPO stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.