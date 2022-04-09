Snowball (SNOB) Price Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $744,407.09 and approximately $303.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.34 or 0.07536148 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.28 or 1.00127313 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,577,463 coins and its circulating supply is 5,576,384 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

