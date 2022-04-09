Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.95.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

