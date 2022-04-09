Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 195,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,282,356 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at $1,707,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at $4,313,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at $4,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

