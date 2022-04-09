Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
GLE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($28.02) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at €21.87 ($24.03) on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($46.02) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($57.43). The company has a 50-day moving average of €27.40 and a 200 day moving average of €28.78.
SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.
