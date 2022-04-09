Solanium (SLIM) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Solanium (SLIM) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $31.17 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solanium has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00046415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.85 or 0.07575288 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,539.87 or 1.00113930 BTC.

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

