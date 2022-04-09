Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

SHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.57.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of SHC opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.