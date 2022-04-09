Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.13. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFST. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $47.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $65.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

