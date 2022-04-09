Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) will announce $26.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.33 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $110.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $120.11 million, with estimates ranging from $117.23 million to $122.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

