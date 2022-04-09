Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 44 ($0.58) price objective on the stock.

SVML stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Tuesday. Sovereign Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.90 ($0.71). The company has a market capitalization of £170.81 million and a PE ratio of -26.11.

