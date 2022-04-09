SparkPoint (SRK) Market Cap Tops $10.51 Million

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $250,837.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00036199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00106225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,449,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

