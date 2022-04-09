Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

DALXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $9.21 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

