SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,283,064 shares.The stock last traded at $64.90 and had previously closed at $66.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

