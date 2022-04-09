SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 94,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,185. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

