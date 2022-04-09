Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.55.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRAD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.
SRAD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.69. 127,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.
