Spotify Technology S.A. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.54.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.97. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $118.20 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,513,000 after purchasing an additional 136,459 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.