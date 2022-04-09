SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2045 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.