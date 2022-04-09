St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STJ. Barclays raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,765 ($23.15) to GBX 1,767 ($23.17) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.11) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.03) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,900 ($24.92) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655.78 ($21.72).

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,417 ($18.58) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,439.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,533.83. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The stock has a market cap of £7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.17%.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($19.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,572.80). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.79), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($498,939.80).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

