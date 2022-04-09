St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,765 ($23.15) to GBX 1,767 ($23.17) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.03) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.30) to GBX 1,600 ($20.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.11) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,655.78 ($21.72).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,417 ($18.58) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,439.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,533.83. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

In other news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.79), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($498,939.80). Also, insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($19.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,572.80).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

