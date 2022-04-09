Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $610.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.30) to GBX 515 ($6.75) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 620 ($8.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 690 ($9.05) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $488.70.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.