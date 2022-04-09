Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,736,000 after acquiring an additional 198,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

