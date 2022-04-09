State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 13,781 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $15,261,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,372,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $6,995,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.51 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

