State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Natera worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 61.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 329,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 125,782 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 324.3% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $67,177.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,742 shares of company stock worth $1,104,419. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

