State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $62,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $76,320,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $951,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth $42,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

