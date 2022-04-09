State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $100,615,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

NYSE ST opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

