State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of UGI by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 158,255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of UGI opened at $36.35 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

