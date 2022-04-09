State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,796 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ambarella worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $15,123,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $2,461,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.