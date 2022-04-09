State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,543 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Newell Brands by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after buying an additional 2,844,319 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after buying an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,831,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,974,000 after buying an additional 303,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 284,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWL. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.