Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Position Reduced by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,049 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth $323,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STEM. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,850. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

