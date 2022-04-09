Steven Michael Oyer Purchases 1,000 Shares of i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) insider Steven Michael Oyer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £740 ($970.49).
Steven Michael Oyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Steven Michael Oyer purchased 885 shares of i(x) Net Zero stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £663.75 ($870.49).
Shares of i(x) Net Zero stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Friday. has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($1.02).
i(x) Net Zero Company Profile (Get Rating)
I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.
