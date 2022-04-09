Stifel Nicolaus Increases Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target to $80.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of KEX opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

