Stifel Nicolaus Raises Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to C$10.25

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AUY. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.19.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.43. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Yamana Gold by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 185,328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Yamana Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,226,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 96,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

