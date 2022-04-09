StockNews.com Upgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to “Hold”

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 2.06. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.