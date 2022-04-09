StockNews.com Upgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

UMB Financial stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $125,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,623,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,206,000 after buying an additional 106,975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

