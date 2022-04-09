STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

STOR stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after buying an additional 741,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after buying an additional 359,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

