Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.52

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.52 and traded as high as $69.98. Strategic Education shares last traded at $69.65, with a volume of 139,442 shares.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.80%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 549.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 80.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $35,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

