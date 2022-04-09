Strs Ohio Makes New $42,000 Investment in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.41. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $23.39.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Solo Brands Profile (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
