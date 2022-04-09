Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 17,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 11,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $114,864.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 149,237 shares of company stock worth $1,483,130. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on THRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

