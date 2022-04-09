Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 25,251 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 25,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,441,074.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 147,485 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $8,613,124.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

