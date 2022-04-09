Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 498,225 shares.The stock last traded at $24.85 and had previously closed at $26.27.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,215 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 890,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after buying an additional 745,590 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 723,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,225.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 690,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after acquiring an additional 619,119 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

