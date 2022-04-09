Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $21,387,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after buying an additional 4,231,302 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

