Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Paul S. Dickson Sells 650 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $18,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

