SuperFarm Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $289.43 million and approximately $21.13 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003765 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014808 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

