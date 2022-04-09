Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Superior Group of Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.68 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 19.8% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 50,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

